China GDP grew around 5.2% in 2023, Premier Li Qiang says at Davos

DAVOS – China’s economy grew around 5.2 per cent in 2023, surpassing the government’s official growth target for the year without relying on “massive stimulus,” Chinese Premier Li Qiang said in Davos, Switzerland.

“Last year in 2023, the Chinese economy rebounded and moved upward with an estimated growth of around 5.2 per cent, higher than the ‘around 5 per cent’ target set at the beginning of last year,” Mr Li said on Jan 16 in his first appearance as China’s No. 2 official at the annual World Economic Forum.

“In promoting economic development, we did not resort to massive stimulus,” Mr Li added. “We did not seek short-term growth while accumulating long-term risk.”

Mr Li – who was the highest-ranked official the nation has sent to Davos since President Xi Jinping attended in 2017 – underscored the efforts China has taken to inspire confidence in its economy and government. His comments came a day before the country is set to report its official 2023 GDP growth figure.

“It is unusual for senior officials to front-run an announcement in such specific terms, and presumably stems from Li’s desire to set a confident tone for the global audience at Davos,” Mr Michael Hirson, China economist at 22V Research wrote in a note.

The NASDAQ Golden Dragon China Index, a gauge tracking Chinese companies listed in the US, fell 3.8 per cent overnight to the lowest level since November 2022. Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio and Internet giant Baidu were among the biggest losers.

Yields on China’s 10-year government bonds were steady at 2.53 per cent, approaching a two-decade low due to bets on more easing by Beijing. The onshore yuan fell 0.2 per cent against the dollar to the weakest level since mid-November as US yields rose. The offshore yuan was unchanged early Jan 17 Beijing time.

Mr Li continued his charm offensive at a luncheon hosted by World Economic Forum founder Klaus Schwab, along with heads of 14 multinational companies, including JPMorgan Chase & Co., Walmart, Intel Corporation, BASF, Volkswagen and Siemens, according to a statement from the Chinese foreign ministry.

“Investing in China will bring huge returns and a better future,” Mr Li told chief executives of the firms that he described as “participants, witnesses, and beneficiaries of China’s reform and opening up.” China “stands ready to seriously look into and solve the difficulties and problems encountered by foreign enterprises” operating in the country, he added.

2024 Plans

China’s 2023 growth goal was deemed conservative by many economists at the time of its announcement. But persistent deflationary pressures and the prolonged property slump proved major challenges through 2023. While Mr Li said the country did not use “massive stimulus” to hit the target, authorities did roll out some support in the form of interest rate cuts and fiscal aid.

The focus is now on how Beijing will keep that momentum going this year as it grapples with an erosion of confidence. The country is considering 1 trillion yuan (S$188 billion) of new debt issuance under a so-called special sovereign bond plan this year to shore up the economy, according to people familiar with the matter.

Adding to the concerns, official data showed foreign investment in the third quarter of last year turned negative for the first time since 1998. That likely reflected less willingness by firms to re-invest profits in China, a trend partly due to the higher return abroad given the yield gap with the US.