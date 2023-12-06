Japanese buyers snap up New York, London buildings in spending spree

TOKYO – Japanese investors are spending the most in two decades to buy up properties overseas, undeterred by the global real estate slump and the yen’s decline to a 50-year low.

A Manhattan skyscraper, data centres in Toronto and office buildings in London are among the assets that Japanese companies and pension funds have scooped up in 2023.

Flush with cash and in the only developed economy with access to rock-bottom financing rates, their purchases are giving some relief to the market as rising office vacancies and interest rates keep other buyers away.

“They see a window of opportunity at the moment in which they can be more competitive,” said Mr Alex Foshay, head of real estate firm Newmark Group’s International Capital Markets Group.

Japan-sourced capital has accounted for US$7.4 billion (S$9.9 billion) of global commercial real estate transactions so far in 2023, more than three times the annual average in the past 15 years, according to MSCI Real Assets.

Spending on that scale from Japan has rarely been seen since the late 1980s, when the nation’s asset bubble fuelled purchases of iconic places such as Rockefeller Center and Pebble Beach Golf Links.

Brokers say their Japanese clients want to continue spending money overseas, particularly in the United States, Australia and India. Most are taking a long-term view to diversify income, given low returns in Japan.

They see attractive prices stemming from the real estate downturn, even as the yen’s weakness reduces purchasing power.

Mr Hiroyuki Takayama, director for cross-border transactions at Cushman & Wakefield in Tokyo, said the investment boom is being partly fuelled by companies that allocated capital for overseas real estate before the Covid-19 pandemic.

While those firms were unable to travel and evaluate targets during the Covid-19 crisis, 2023’s return to normal has unleashed dry powder.

In a deal that helped put Japanese buyers back on the map, Mori Trust bought a 49.9 per cent stake in 245 Park Avenue – a skyscraper behind Grand Central Station in Manhattan – from SL Green Realty for about 100 billion yen (S$911 million) in June.

Mori Trust reached its original goal of investing 200 billion yen in overseas real estate in 2022, five years ahead of schedule.

The company is now targeting 1.2 trillion yen in business investments by 2030, of which about a quarter is for abroad, its chief executive Miwako Date said.