New York becomes one Chinese billionaire family’s haven from property crash

NEW YORK – In a townhouse facing St. Patrick’s Cathedral in Midtown Manhattan, the power couple behind one of China’s greatest commercial property empires is writing the playbook for how to move a fortune out of the Communist nation.

Ms Zhang Xin and her husband Pan Shiyi, who grew Soho China into a behemoth that reshaped the country’s skylines, have built a discreet family office called Seven Valleys – named for the book written in Persian by the founder of the couple’s Bahai faith.

Two of its biggest assets are as iconic to New York as the architecture they developed in Beijing: stakes in the General Motors Building on Fifth Avenue and Park Avenue Plaza in Midtown.

Now, after the implosion of the Chinese property sector, the combined equity value of just these two investments – about half a billion US dollars – is roughly the same as the couple’s holding in the Beijing-based company responsible for their wealth, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Ms Zhang and Mr Pan’s story is a case study in how to be prepared. Their five-part strategy – build a successful business in China, list it on a global exchange, pay out billions of dollars in dividends, set up a family office abroad and buy up foreign real estate – means their fortune is relatively protected while other Chinese billionaires have seen their riches crumble after running afoul of President Xi Jinping’s clampdowns.

“Many of China’s other real estate tycoons are likely jealous,” said Mr Brock Silvers, managing director at private equity firm Kaiyuan Capital, adding that the couple’s decision to distance themselves from the growing instability of China’s real estate sector was “prescient”.

New Profile

Ms Zhang and Mr Pan are now fixtures of US society. They are often pictured attending high-profile sporting and social events, have both been senior fellows at Harvard University, and Ms Zhang is on the Council on Foreign Relations’ global board of advisers. They are also prominent philanthropists in China – something increasingly important for billionaires who want to stay in the regime’s good graces.

By contrast, their compatriots back home have seen their fortunes crushed. China Evergrande Group founder Hui Ka Yan has lost more than US$30 billion (S$41 billion) since 2020 and was forced to dip into his own pockets to help his operations, while Sunac China Holdings chairman Sun Hongbin is trying to put together a restructuring deal after the company defaulted on a dollar-bond payment.

China’s plan for a sweeping rescue package has brought some relief to developers this month, but only on the margins.

The couple have not been immune to the carnage. Last year, Blackstone decided not to proceed with a US$3 billion takeover of Soho after the Beijing authorities indicated the transaction would not be welcome and could impact the private equity firm’s future deal-making in the country, according to sources with knowledge of the matter.

Soho’s stock is down almost 90 per cent from its peak in 2007.