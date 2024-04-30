Japan’s factory output rebounds from dismal start to quarter

TOKYO - Japan’s factory output rebounded more than expected, reversing from two months of declines, in a sign of improvement in the manufacturing sector after a poor start to the year.

Industrial production rose 3.8 per cent in March from February, as demand picked up following the Chinese New Year holidays in China, industry ministry data showed on April 30. The result compared with a consensus forecast for a 3.3 per cent gain.

Other reports showed retail sales fell 1.2 per cent from the previous month, while the labour market remained tight.

Japan’s labour market showed further signs of tightness in March, driven by a manpower shortage across a swath of sectors. The job-to-applicants ratio edged higher to 1.28, topping economists’ expectations for the gauge to be unchanged at 1.26, the labor ministry reported, while the unemployment rate held steady at 2.6 per cent, according to the ministry of internal affairs.

The improvement in output comes after weakness early in the first quarter, as a New Year’s Day earthquake northwest of Tokyo and output suspensions in the auto industry weighed on activity from January. On a quarterly basis, output slumped 5.4 per cent in the January-March period, the worst performance since the second quarter of 2020.

Still, the readings of production, retail sales and the labour market broadly support the government’s view that Japan’s modest economic recovery remains intact. Policymakers are hopeful that strong wage hikes in the current fiscal year will spur consumption, supporting growth and demand-led price gains, in a virtuous cycle that would allow domestic demand to become the main driver for the economy.

External demand has been the main engine of growth recently. Exports grew for a fourth consecutive month in March as the weak yen provided a tailwind and demand in China picked up.

There are risks to the outlook. The International Monetary Fund raised its expectations for global economic growth while warning that the outlook remains fragile due to persistent inflation and geopolitical risks.

The World Trade Organization offered a similar assessment last month, flagging expectations for a gradual recovery in global commerce in the early months of 2024 while citing the possibility gains could evaporate because of regional conflicts and geopolitical tensions.

Japan’s factory production is expected to rise 4.1 per cent in April and gain 4.4 per cent in May, according to the industry ministry. REUTERS