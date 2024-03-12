Japan’s economy recovering but showing signs of weakness, says BOJ chief

TOKYO – Bank of Japan (BOJ) governor Kazuo Ueda said on March 12 that the economy was recovering moderately, but noted there was some weakness seen in recent data.

“We are focusing on whether a positive wage-inflation cycle is kicking off, in judging whether sustainable, stable achievement of our price target is coming into sight,” Mr Ueda told Parliament.

In an earlier news conference on March 12, Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said the country was not at a stage where it could declare deflation as beaten, despite some positive developments such as high wage hikes and record levels of companies’ capital spending.

Speaking to reporters, Mr Suzuki said he was aware that BOJ deputy governor Shinichi Uchida had said the central bank would continue with accommodative monetary settings even after it ends its negative interest rate policy.

Central bank data on March 12 showed that Japan’s wholesale prices rose a faster-than-expected 0.6 per cent in February year on year, accelerating from January as persistent cost pressures fanned inflation and squeezed households.

The corporate goods price index (CGPI) measures the prices that companies charge one another for items before these are processed and made into consumer goods and services, and is closely watched by the BOJ.

The CGPI data comes a day before annual labour management talks wrap up, in which big firms are expected to offer employees hefty wage hikes, a prerequisite for achieving the BOJ’s 2 per cent inflation target.

If the results of the wage negotiations are strong enough, the central bank is expected to roll back some of its monetary stimulus, namely its negative interest rates policy.

The rise in CGPI beat the median market forecast for a 0.5 per cent annual increase and accelerated from a 0.2 per cent annual increase in January. REUTERS