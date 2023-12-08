6 in 10 Singaporeans expect to work after retirement: HSBC survey

Do you have enough to retire early? Singaporeans may have some catching up to do, according to a recent HSBC survey.

The bank’s inaugural Quality of Life report reveals a staggering 74-per-cent perceived gap between current savings and the funds that mass affluent individuals surveyed in Singapore believe are necessary to sustain their preferred retirement lifestyle. This could explain why nearly 6 out of 10 Singaporeans surveyed plan to work past official retirement.

The report also indicates that mass affluent individuals1 in Singapore estimate they need US$936,000 (about S$1.3 million) for a comfortable retirement, reflecting both the financial goals and aspirations of a demographic seeking stability and fulfilment in their post-working years. Yet, as many as one-third of Singapore respondents admit they do not have a comprehensive plan for retirement.

The survey assessed quality of life across nine markets, such as Singapore, the US, Hong Kong, China and Malaysia. It also examined how physical and mental wellness correlates with financial stability, highlighting the importance of financial planning in achieving retirement and legacy planning goals.