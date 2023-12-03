How does a man who’s never been to college run US$18b Accenture Song?

Singapore’s hawkers such as Armenian Street Char Kway Teow, Hwa Kee Chicken Rice and Gina’s Vadai are not the parts of the service industry you would instinctively associate with the digital revolution.

If the soon-to-screen unscripted television documentary Second Servings is to be believed, however, digitalised operations and an untapped market in lemon chicken rice helped Hwa Kee boost sales by a quarter. Meanwhile, a redesigned vadai helped Gina’s double her social media following, and sales grew as well.