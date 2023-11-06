If work is war, how do we psych up for victory?

Synopsis: Every first Monday of the month, listen to the Work Talk podcast to help you work smarter, think deeper and get ahead in your work life.
Oct 10 was Mental Health Day. Listen to Mr Larson Ong, co-founder of Visual Studio Singapore, and Mr John Lim, social worker and author, talk to host Krist Boo about mental resilience.
They both struggled with depression and anxiety. Now, they are sharing stories of their dark moments to help others.
Joining us too is Ms Hetal Doshi, organisational psychologist and chief executive of O-Psych, who talks about her work invigorating organisations to win.
This is an episode of hard questions and heartfelt stories.
Highlights (click/tap above):
1:11 What is an organisation’s psychological strategy?
2:25 Mental health problems happen only to others, don’t they?
4:07 Why are we lonelier despite having more technology to connect?
9:48 Has the pandemic changed how companies support workers’ mental wellness? Could this warrant a meltdown in young people today?
16:51 Do we really want to know our bosses’ “whole” selves?
19:07 Does feeling mentally strong make you more productive?
Read more: https://str.sg/iGvQ
Produced by: Krist Boo (kristb@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis, Teo Tong Kai and Amirul Karim
Edited by: Teo Tong Kai
