How this online trading platform uses customer experience to raise service standards

Faster, better and richer resources to help customers make informed decisions. That is what Tiger Brokers’ clients want from the online trading platform. And many of their wish lists were fulfilled last month when the company released version 8.0 of its mobile application, in conjunction with its eighth anniversary.
The new iteration of the app is driven by customer feedback. For instance, to meet requests for more educational resources, it makes it easy to gain access to market experts through live-streaming sessions and in-app knowledge hubs.
Like many of Tiger Brokers’ previous updates and improvements, this new modification demonstrates its customer-centric approach.
As Tiger Brokers (Singapore) chief executive Eng Thiam Choon puts it: “To us, good customer service is listening to our customers and constantly refining the customer user experience to best suit their needs. We constantly seek to better understand the evolving needs of customers.”
The multiple customer service channels include a telephone call service on weekdays from 8.30am to 6.30pm; an online in-app chat service on weekdays from 8.30am to 5am the next day; WhatsApp chat at +65 6331 2277 on weekdays from 8.30am to 5am the next day; e-mail at service@tigerbrokers.com.sg; and Facebook Messenger (@tigerbrokerssg).
“We value and take customers’ views seriously, and take necessary steps to implement such feedback across all customer touch points – our website, online and phone-based trading platforms, among others,” says Mr Eng.
Positive customer reviews
Unsurprisingly, its customer service representatives have garnered positive feedback for their work, with the feedback channels drawing compliments from customers too.
“Super! Every time I call your folks, you are always very polite and you are always very helpful!” said one Tiger Brokers customer of his experiences calling the customer service hotline in April 2022. In his evaluation, he mentioned that the customer service officer communicated clearly, and was very polite and patient.
Another customer who sought help via e-mail in May 2022 reported that the customer service team responded with multiple e-mails containing detailed explanations. She said in her evaluation: “I will stay with the platform due to the impressive services provided by you and your team.”
Tiger Brokers was recognised in Singapore’s Best Customer Service 2022/23 survey by The Straits Times and research firm Statista for providing the best customer service in the trading and brokerage services sub-category, under Real Estate and Banking.
Its app’s user-friendly interface was lauded at the 2021 Singapore Business Review's Technology Excellence Awards, where it took home the Mobile Award.
The company recently bagged an award for financial technology under the Financial Services award in SBR Technology Excellence Awards 2022 – for riding the digital disruption wave with innovations that have successfully transformed industries and business models.
The company is not resting on its laurels. According to Mr Eng, it is more motivated than ever to surpass past achievements.
“This latest accolade and industry recognition for Tiger Brokers’ high standards in customer service have further energised us to want to achieve more, and to stay ahead of the curve in terms of delivering exemplary customer service,” he says.
“Alongside this, we are driven to deliver first-to-market service offerings that enable us to disrupt the online brokerage industry, and to democratise the investment process by making it more readily accessible.”
Empowering Gen Z and millennial investors
The numbers speak for themselves. In 2021, Tiger Brokers’ account-opening customers increased to 1.8 million, nearly doubling the number at the end of the same period in the last year.
The secret to its breakthrough lies in its awareness that not all customers want the same things, from analysing feedback from different groups of users.
For instance, a large part of its customers falls into the Generation Z (28 per cent) and Millennial (56 per cent) demographic. Based on feedback, the company knows that these younger users have distinctly different habits and needs from the older ones.
Not knowing how to navigate financial markets is one problem that disproportionately plagues younger customers who are looking for an accessible way to boost their knowledge of the financial markets and learn how to become better traders.
In response to this pain point, Tiger Brokers conducts financial literacy workshops to empower younger users to take their financial future into their own hands.
Educational resources and a vibrant community
The new 8.0 mobile app harnesses a plethora of channels to help users beef up their knowledge, including live-streaming sessions and knowledge hubs like Tiger Live. Users can choose from a wide range of media and content styles to suit their learning preferences.
The 8.0 edition also has a stronger community focus than previous versions of the app. Users can now connect with other traders, enabling them to share insights and learn from one another. The community aspect can be highly motivating for certain users, encouraging them to continue sharpening their skills.
These are just a few examples of how, by paying close attention to the issues facing its various customer segments, Tiger Brokers has been able to harness technology to give them just what they need.
Exclusive perks for high net-worth customers
Recently, the company launched Tiger Prestige, a platform for high net-worth customers that enables it to build an even deeper relationship with this group. Tiger Prestige will enable this select group to enjoy exclusive benefits and boost their engagement with the company through live events.
The initiative features a calendar of activities and programmes, including specially curated events like seminars and gala dinners. They allow customers to engage with the Tiger Brokers family in person, offering a way to connect on another level.
Prestige members also enjoy access to exclusive trading perks, reduced wait times, priority queue for live chat and dedicated e-mail support.
By rolling out the red carpet for premium customers, Tiger Prestige showcases the company’s commitment to fostering customer relationships through excellent, personalised service.
“Customer service is at the heart of our corporate DNA, and we are deeply committed to putting our customers’ needs first. Our financial literacy classes, multiple customer service channels, and the launch of Tiger Prestige bear testament to our unrelenting efforts in meeting the varied needs of the diverse base of customers that we have,” says Mr Eng.
“Our myriad initiatives and programmes enable us to build stronger bonds with customers, enabling them to also harness the benefits of the next-gen technology that we deploy for their trading and investment needs.”
