Growing interest in overseas listings among companies in Asia, including Singapore

SINGAPORE – Companies in the Asia-Pacific including Singapore are increasingly looking to raise funds overseas, especially in the United States, drawn by hopes of strong valuations, liquidity and proximity to their target markets.

This is even as initiatives have been taken in recent years by local bourses such as the Singapore Exchange to entice companies to list on them.

In the first nine months of 2023, the US saw a year-on-year rise of about 160 per cent in initial public offer (IPO) proceeds to US$19.3 billion (S$26.4 billion). Out of the 113 IPOs it attracted, 96 were by local companies and 17 by overseas ones.

Compared with the same period in 2022, the US was the only market that attracted more foreign IPOs in the first nine months of 2023 from companies in Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea and mainland China, according to professional services consultants EY.

This was a stark contrast to 2022 when cross-border deals as a proportion of total global IPOs reached a 20-year low and Chinese companies stayed away from US stock exchanges due to stricter regulatory demands.

“However, the floodgates have reopened this year, thanks to greater clarity over regulations, as Chinese companies adapt to a ‘new normal’ established by authorities in both the US and China,” EY said in a report looking at global IPO trends for the third quarter of 2023.

Globally, the past nine months of 2023 saw a 5 per cent year-on-year fall in the number of IPOs to 968. Funds raised tumbled 32 per cent to US$101.2 billion.

The Asia-Pacific presented a mixed picture, with IPO volume falling 8 per cent and proceeds down more than 40 per cent, even as governments fight to stimulate economic growth and IPO activity through initiatives such as reducing stamp duty taxes.

Recently, Minister of State for Trade and Industry Alvin Tan told Parliament that Singapore, like other stock exchanges, is also facing the trend of local companies looking to list on large overseas markets like the US despite various initiatives taken in recent years to enhance the attractiveness of the local stock market.

In September 2021, Singapore announced a $1.5 billion Anchor Fund @ 65, a co-investment fund by the Government and the Republic’s investment company Temasek, to help promising high-growth companies raise capital through public listings in Singapore.

It also unveiled a $500 million EDBI Growth IPO Fund to invest in high-growth enterprises at the late stage, and prepare for an eventual IPO in Singapore.

Mr Tan, who was speaking on behalf of Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong, said the Monetary Authority of Singapore had enhanced its grant scheme to defray listing costs and develop Singapore’s equity research ecosystem.

SGX has also been seeking partnerships with the regional bourses to enhance its attractiveness as a gateway for Singapore companies and international investors to access regional capital markets and opportunities.