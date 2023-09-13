Singapore proptech start-up Simpple lists on Nasdaq, prices IPO shares at US$5.25 apiece

SINGAPORE - Property technology company Simpple has priced some 1.6 million ordinary shares for its initial public offering (IPO) at US$5.25 (S$7.14) apiece, the firm announced on Wednesday.

The counter started trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on Wednesday night under the ticker symbol “SPPL”.

As at 11.55pm (Singapore time), the counter was trading at US$5.24, after having reached a high of US$5.70 and a low of US$4.90, according to the Nasdaq website.

Headquartered in Singapore, Simpple provides a smart facilities management solution which includes an automated workforce management tool for building maintenance, surveillance and cleaning.

The start-up expects gross proceeds of US$8.4 million from the flotation, and plans to use the proceeds for purposes including research and development, intellectual property strategy and implementation, scaling up for overseas markets and potential acquisitions and strategic investments.

Founded in 2016, Simpple said it serves over 60 clients in the public and private sectors in Singapore as well as in Australia and the Middle East. THE BUSINESS TIMES