Get investment tips for 2023 at ST-HSBC event

As investors look back on a turbulent 2022, next year could be a volatile one as well.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) said on Thursday that global prices may come off their recent peaks, but inflation here will remain higher in 2023 than the historical average.

In its biannual macroeconomic review, the MAS also noted that the pace of economic growth will slow further in 2023 as pent-up demand from the economic reopening dissipates at home and external demand for Singapore’s key electronics exports fades.

Meanwhile in the United States, the Federal Reserve has been hiking rates aggressively to combat inflation, which has hit multi-year highs. In the past six months, the effective federal funds rate has risen by more than 2 percentage points. Economists are concerned that both the US and the European Union could enter a prolonged slowdown.

However, there are bright spots for investors, with Asean economies still growing. Bonds and other asset classes such as real estate investment trusts (Reits) may have been battered but could make a recovery next year. The Straits Times Index is very slightly in the red for the year.

The Sunday Times Invest and HSBC have invited a panel of experts to discuss key investment trends amid the uncertain economic outlook at the Market Outlook 2023 event.

HSBC managing director Jeffrey Yap, the head of investments and wealth solutions for South-east Asia global private banking and wealth, will speak on some of the key themes and trends that investors should track.

Also on the panel are Singapore Exchange market strategist Geoff Howie and The Straits Times Invest editor Tan Ooi Boon. The panel discussion will be moderated by ST associate editor Lee Su Shyan.

The event starts at 7pm on Wednesday, Nov 9, at the Andaz Singapore hotel in Fraser Street.

The registration fee is $60, inclusive of a four-course dinner with wine pairing. HSBC cardholders will enjoy a 30 per cent discount. Those interested to attend can register at str.sg/stmo23