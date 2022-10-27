Inflation in Singapore will stay high next year even as pace of economic growth slows: MAS

SINGAPORE - Singapore is headed for a troubling year in which economic growth will slow while inflation will remain elevated, in part because wage increases are expected to continue.

Global prices may come off their recent peaks but inflation here will remain higher next year than the historical average, said the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) on Thursday in its biannual Macroeconomic Review.

Meanwhile, the pace of economic growth will slow further in 2023 as pent-up demand at home from economic reopening and external demand for Singapore’s key electronics exports fade.

While the report shows that Singapore does not face an imminent threat of a recession, it warned that the outlook depends on the trajectory of advanced economies such as the United States and the European Union.

A deep and prolonged recession in these economies is still a possibility, with likely spillovers to externally oriented Asian economies such as Singapore.

For now ,the MAS’ base-case scenario is that the US will avoid a full-year recession, in which case gross domestic product (GDP) growth in Singapore is likely to come in at 3 per cent to 4 per cent for 2022 as a whole, and moderate next year to a below-trend pace - estimated by analysts at around 3 per cent.

Meanwhile, weakening external demand has brought the global electronics cycle to the brink of a downturn. The electronics sector represents the bulk of Singapore’s export-driven manufacturing sector.

MAS said consumer demand for electronic devices in Singapore’s top two final-demand markets, China and the US, has contracted, adversely impacting Singapore’s electronics exports in recent months.

Apart from slower demand, the domestic semiconductor industry is also grappling with soaring energy costs, it said. Meanwhile, the momentum of recovery in the travel-related and consumer-facing sectors is set to ease as pent-up demand from economic reopening dissipates.

Consultancy firm Gartner has downgraded its 2022 forecast for global chip sales to 7.4 per cent from its previous forecast of 13.6 per cent.

In 2023, the industry is expected to enter a downturn, with revenue now projected to decline by 2.5 per cent, compared with positive growth previously.

The world’s top semiconductor foundry — Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company — expects demand for cutting-edge chips used in high-performance computing to remain firm, though the recent US export restrictions on advanced chips and chip equipment to China could hamper orders and sales.

The World Trade Organisation also expects world merchandise trade volume growth to slow to just 1 per cent in 2023, from 3.5 per cent in 2022.

“Dampened global and regional trade flows will adversely affect activity in Singapore’s manufacturing, wholesale, water transport and storage sectors, even as global supply frictions continue to ease,” MAS said.