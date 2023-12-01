German MedTech firm opens new hub in S’pore; plans to further invest here

SINGAPORE - Biotronik, the German medical technology firm that manufactures pacemakers, stents and other such devices, is investing several hundred million dollars to support its expansion in Singapore. This could see headcount increasing to 2,000 over the next five to 10 years.

On Nov 1, the firm opened a seven-storey, 211,000 square foot built-to-order building that will serve as its new Asia-Pacific manufacturing and research hub.

It will house sales and marketing, corporate services and manufacturing under the same roof and help realise the company’s broadening strategy of including both research and development (R&D) with a training centre in the same location, said Mr Peter Horan, managing director of Biotronik Asia Pacific Manufacturing.

“Not only will the company’s next-generation products be designed by a Singapore-based R&D team, but they will also be manufactured here,” added the American, who has lived in Singapore for about 12 years. “The training centre will also provide physicians across the region the opportunity to learn how best to use our products to save lives.”

While Mr Horan declined to disclose the actual amount that Biotronik will be investing here in the next few years, he said that Biotronik’s initial investment in its 38,000 sq ft Kaki Bukit factory, which opened in 2016, could indicate the company’s commitment to growing its business in Singapore.

According to its website, Biotronik said in 2016 that it planned to “create over 200 jobs for highly-trained operators and professionals in R&D and senior leadership roles, investing more than $30 million into operations in the country over the next few years”.

Since then, the company’s headcount has grown to more than 500 and business volume has risen by 50 per cent in the last three years.

Initially, Biotronik opened a Singapore sales office in 2012. In 2016, this was ramped up to its first manufacturing operation outside Europe, making products such as stents and balloon catheters.

Mr Horan said the success the company achieved between 2016 and 2019 convinced its management to embark on a broader strategy of creating an all-in-one space to house the different facets of the business.

He was quick to correct the impression that the Singapore operation was to support only the Asian market.

“Although the site here in Singapore positions us for the fastest-growing market for our medical devices, we are manufacturing for the global market,” he explained.

“For now, the US is the biggest market for us, followed by Europe. But the Asia-Pacific is set to be the biggest market in the world over the longer term, and we want to establish ourselves here early.”

He added that Biotronik chose to be based in Singapore for its highly-skilled labour force, efficient infrastructure and healthy business backdrop.

“With this new and larger hub, we will continue to invest in the medical technology ecosystem in Singapore, further strengthen strategic partnerships and create hundreds of new jobs.”