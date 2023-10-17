Medtech firm opens $82m facility in S’pore, will expand hiring

SINGAPORE - Medical technology firm Leica Microsystems unveiled its new US$60 million (S$82.1 million) manufacturing and research and development (R&D) facility here on Tuesday.

The 20,600 sq ft facility in Jurong will make surgical and industrial microscopes for export overseas, and is set to contribute 40 per cent of the Germany-headquartered company’s total revenue, as well as double its global production of surgical microscopes.

The facility has 480 employees, but this will grow to more than 500 in the next six months, after hires are made for roles in R&D, product management and quality assurance.

Leica Microsystems president Annette Rinck said at the opening on Tuesday that the new facility, the company’s fourth global production site after facilities in the United States, Germany and China, will combine advanced manufacturing and product innovation capabilities to develop medical solutions such as AI-enabled surgical microscopes.

Dr Rinck added that Singapore is an ideal hub for innovation and technology, telling The Straits Times: “There’s a very international environment in Singapore, and we believe that we can find the right talent here. We have also seen great support from the Singapore Government.”

Leica Microsystems has 3,000 people working in 20 sales and services offices worldwide.

Its primary business is the manufacturing of scientific instruments such as surgical microscopes and X-ray imaging systems.

In recent years, the firm has partnered with local research institutions such as the Institute of Materials Research and Engineering and the Singapore National Eye Centre to develop new lens production technologies and conduct product development reviews.

Speaking at the official opening of the facility on Tuesday, Minister of State for Trade and Industry Low Yen Ling said that global demand for healthcare services will continue to rise due to ageing populations worldwide and a growing middle class in Asia.

She noted that Singapore is well-positioned to enable medical technology companies to seize growth potential.

“Today, we are home to 60 multinational medical technology companies with various activities spanning manufacturing, regional headquarters functions, and R&D,” she said.

“Their presence bears testament to our deep pool of skilled talent, robust manufacturing capabilities, and vibrant research and innovation ecosystem.”