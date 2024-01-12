Fixed income assets such as bonds likely to star in 2024 on interest rate cuts: Bank of Singapore

SINGAPORE – The US Federal Reserve’s pivot towards interest rate cuts in 2024 is expected to create more opportunities in fixed income assets such as bonds, said the Bank of Singapore (BOS) on Jan 11.

BOS chief economist Mansoor Mohi-uddin said high yields on bonds are currently helping investors beat inflation but beyond that, upcoming cuts by global central banks will allow bond investors to benefit from capital gains.

“We think that investors should be looking at fixed income very favourably in 2024,” he said at a conference attended by 800 clients of OCBC’s private banking arm at Marina Bay Sands.

Bond prices are inversely related to interest rates, meaning that rate cuts would generally push the prices of older bonds up as they become more attractive to investors.

US Treasuries and developed market investment grade bonds offer the longest durations and are thus the most sensitive to falling interest rates, said Mr Mohi-uddin.

“These are bonds that will give you hedges against recession risks. They are safe haven assets that will be in demand,” he said, advising clients to consider those with maturities of between eight and 15 years.

BOS forecasts that the 10-year US Treasury yield will likely climb to 4.25 per cent by March, three months before the bank expects the Fed to make its first rate cut. The yield stood at 3.98 per cent as at Jan 11.

The yield will likely drop to 3.75 per cent after the Fed’s first cut, before retreating further to 3.25 per cent by the end of the year, it noted.

Its forecasts show that the market will return to a normal trend of lower yields for short-term Treasury debt such as two-year notes – which BOS expects will end the year at 3 per cent – and higher yields for long-term bonds like the 30-year bond, with an estimated yield of 3.4 per cent.

The reverse has been true since mid- to late-2022, with longer-term yields falling below those of shorter maturities, signalling bond buyers’ expectations of an economic slowdown.

BOS’ forecasts come even as it predicts a 50 per cent chance of a mild US recession for two quarters in mid-2024 as the lagged effects of higher rates continue to drag on growth. Core inflation is expected to drop below 3 per cent in this scenario.

BOS chief investment strategist Eli Lee told The Straits Times that the rate cuts the bank expects in 2024 are quite measured, and this is in line with its expectations for a mild slowdown in US output expansion.

“We expect the long-end rates to move by a broadly similar quantum, which will yield compelling returns given the duration impact,” he said.