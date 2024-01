SINGAPORE - After a bumpy road to recovery in 2023, economists are cautiously optimistic that China’s economy will stabilise and gradually rebound in 2024 despite risks such as deflationary pressures and continued weakness in the property sector.

Most estimate that the world’s second-largest economy could see between 4 per cent and 5 per cent growth in 2024, with the World Bank’s growth projection standing at 4.5 per cent and the International Monetary Fund expecting 4.6 per cent.