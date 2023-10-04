Asia stocks hit 11-month low on soaring bond yields, yen spike stirs intervention talk

SINGAPORE - Asian stocks fell to a 11-month low on Wednesday after another piece of resilient US economic data sent Treasury yields to fresh highs, while a sharp rise in the yen had traders speculating that Japanese authorities stepped into the market.

Overnight, yields on US 10- and 30-year government bonds climbed to the highest since 2007 after US job openings unexpectedly increased.

“When you have an economy predicated on zero rates, this fast move [by the 10-year Treasury yield] towards 5 per cent, the calculus has to change, because the ramifications are going to change,” Quincy Krosby, chief global strategist at LPL Financial told CNBC. “The cost of capital is going up, companies are going to have to refinance at a higher rate.”

Wall Street strategists are warning about the impact that elevated interest rates have on equities, with Goldman Sachs Morgan Stanley and JPMorgan Chase & Co. saying there’s a risk of further stock market declines.

The yen on Wednesday breached the 150-per-US dollar level before suddenly shooting to 147.3, on the prospect of higher-for-longer US interest rates. There was no confirmation from Tokyo, where Japan’s top currency diplomat made no direct comment on the move. The dollar/yen pair last stood at 149.11.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.4 per cent to its lowest since November, with Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 index losing 0.7 per cent to also hit an 11-month trough and South Korea’s Kospi back from a break with a 1.8 per cent plunge.

Japan’s Nikkei dropped 1.7 per cent to a four-month low while Singapore’s Straits Times Index was down 1.2 per cent as at 9.25am.

Overnight, US job openings unexpectedly rose, increasing by the largest amount in more than two years. Ten-year Treasury yields rose almost a dozen basis points to a 16-year high of 4.81 per cent and the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost more than 400 points, turning negative for the year.

“The jump in job openings suggests the US labour market is easing less rapidly than implied by recent data releases, vindicating the Fed’s recent message that rates will remain higher for longer,” said NAB FX strategist Rodrigo Catril.

Ten-year Treasury yields were steady in early trade on Wednesday and are up some 70 basis points since the start of September, in a move that has confounded market expectations for a peak in yields and in the US dollar.

The US dollar marched to a 10-month top on the euro at US$1.0448 overnight and a seven-month peak on sterling at US$1.20535. The New Zealand dollar slid 0.7 per cent overnight and was last at US$0.5912 ahead of a central bank meeting.

Most of the focus, however, was on the dollar/yen pair, which has been under pressure from the growing gap between rising US yields and anchored Japanese rates. It recoiled almost instantly after spiking to 150.165.

The sharpness of the move suggested a rate check or even outright buying from Japanese authorities, who have been warning they could intervene.

“Market participants will closely watch what Japanese authorities have to say about the rapid and sharp yen gains overnight,” said CBA strategist Carol Kong.

“The overnight moves suggest 150 can prove a strong resistance ... that said, dollar/yen will remain at the mercy of US yields in our view.”

The yield spike also hit the gold price, which fell to a seven-month low of US$1,814 overnight and had investors turning wary of taking risks on stocks and other growth assets.

“With the risk-free rate so high, it’s not really compelling for people to allocate away from short-term cash-like investments,” said Mel Siew, a portfolio manager at Muzinich & Co in Singapore. REUTERS, BLOOMBERG