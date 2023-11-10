Event company UnUsUal sees first-half profit jump by more than 10 times to $14.1 million

SINGAPORE - Event and concert organiser UnUsUal Limited’s net profit soared to $14.1 million for the first half of its financial year ended Sept 30, from just $1 million in the same period last year.

Revenue also hit a record $66.4 million, an increase of 954 per cent year on year over the same period, said the company in a bourse filing on Thursday.

The increase was due to the higher number of live concerts the company produced, as well as robust demand for tickets and overwhelming attendance at various shows, it said.

Earnings per share increased to 1.37 cents, compared with 0.1 cent a year ago.

UnUsUal said its successful strategy lies in procuring and executing the right projects, which were very well received by concertgoers in Singapore and within the region.

Despite strong competition in terms of concerts during the post-pandemic period, chief executive Leslie Ong said the first-half results have shown that the company has regained its footing.

“I am confident about moving forward with the work of organising more compelling live concerts in our usual markets – Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Sydney and Melbourne. Other than these cities, we are also considering promoting concerts in East Asian cities,” he added.

Shares of UnUsUal dropped 0.1 cent, or 0.5 per cent, to close at 19 cents on Thursday.