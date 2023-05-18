Unauthorised ticket redemption for Jacky Cheung’s Singapore concerts a ‘potential scam’

SINGAPORE – Unusual Entertainment, the local show promoter of Hong Kong superstar Jacky Cheung’s series of nine sold-out concerts in Singapore in July, has warned of an unauthorised ticket redemp­tion ruse related to its upcoming performances.

Since Wednesday, posters have been circulating on China’s Weibo, and possibly other social media platforms, by an entity purporting to be Australian brokerage firm Trademax Global, which encourage people to spend and redeem tickets to Cheung’s Singapore shows.

According to the poster, a Trademax Global client outside of Australia and New Zealand who makes a total net deposit of US$30,000 (S$40,400) with the platform will allegedly be able to receive two Category 1 tickets (worth $388 each) to the July 22 or 23 show. Those who make a US$15,000 deposit will receive two Category 3 tickets (worth $288 each) to the July 23 show. These tickets are available on a “first-come, first-served basis, while stocks last”.

Unusual Entertainment posted on its Facebook page on Wednesday night: “We wish to caution you that the content of these posters and the activity described are not authorised by Unusual Entertainment or the management of Jacky Cheung. We strongly advise you not to participate in this activity, which may potentially be a scam.”