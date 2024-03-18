Singapore key exports surprise with 0.1% fall in February despite electronics growth

SINGAPORE – Singapore’s key exports slipped 0.1 per cent on year in February, dragged down by a decrease in the non-electronics sector, data from Enterprise Singapore (EnterpriseSG) showed on March 18.

This was in contrast with the 4.7 per cent median growth forecast in Bloomberg’s poll of private-sector economists, and a reversal from the 16.7 per cent expansion charted in the previous month.

On a seasonally adjusted monthly basis, non-oil domestic exports (Nodx) declined by 4.8 per cent in February, in an about turn from the 2.2 per cent rise in January. Non-electronics fell while electronics increased.

Key exports’ value hit $14.2 billion last month, seasonally adjusted, down from $14.9 billion in January. It was also lower than the 2023 average of $14.5 billion, but higher than the year-ago period’s $13.5 billion.

Year on year, electronics exports gained 5.2 per cent in February, up from January’s 0.6 per cent rise. Integrated circuits (15.9 per cent), PCs (26.2 per cent) and parts of integrated circuits (54.8 per cent) contributed most to the expansion.

Non-electronics shipments in February slipped 1.5 per cent from the year-ago period, reversing from the 21.1 per cent jump in January. Contributing most to the drop were food preparations (23.5 per cent), specialty chemicals (19.7 per cent) and electrical circuit apparatus (36.9 per cent).

Nodx to Singapore’s top markets as a whole expanded in February, with Hong Kong (143.6 per cent), the United States (17.1 per cent) and Indonesia (8.2 per cent) contributing the most to the growth.

Conversely, exports to all other top markets tracked – Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, the European Union, Thailand, South Korea and China – declined.

Overall, total trade grew 3.5 per cent in February, down from the 14.1 per cent growth in the first month of the year. Total exports last month rose 1.7 per cent, while total imports were up by 5.6. In January, total exports expanded 16.6 per cent and total imports increased by 11.2 per cent.

On a seasonally adjusted monthly basis, however, total trade was down 0.5 per cent in February, following January’s 5.3 per cent growth.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, the level of total trade reached $104.6 billion, less than January’s $105 billion. Total exports declined by 1.7 per cent, and imports rose 1 per cent.

EnterpriseSG in February upgraded its full-year forecast for Nodx, projecting “modest growth” for the year ahead and an expected recovery in electronics. THE BUSINESS TIMES