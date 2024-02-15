Singapore key exports shrank 13.1% in 2023 on weak electronics, petrochemical demand

SINGAPORE - Non-oil domestic exports (Nodx) shrank by 13.1 per cent in 2023 amid weak demand worldwide for electronics and petrochemicals - two of Singapore’s key exports.

But this should improve for 2024. In its Feb 15 Review of 2023 Trade Performance report, Enterprise Singapore (EnterpriseSG) upgraded its full-year 2024 forecast for Nodx to 6 per cent growth, up from an earlier estimate of 4 per cent. The upgrade is premised on projections of a gradual recovery in global electronics demand.

The contraction in 2023 Nodx, which was downgraded three times by EnterpriseSG last year, was larger than the latest estimate of a 12 per cent to 12.5 per cent contraction, announced in November 2023.

The forecast for 2023 Nodx was earlier cut in August 2023 and before that in May 2023.

Nodx grew 3 per cent in 2022.

EnterpriseSG attributed the contraction in Nodx to a drop in shipments of specialised machinery and food manufacturing.

Nodx for electronics shrank by 19.7 per cent in 2023, after the 0.5 per cent increase in 2022. Meanwhile, non-electronic Nodx declined by 11.1 per cent last year, following the 3.8 per cent rise in the year before.

Domestic exports of electronic products contracted by 19.7 per cent in 2023, after the 0.5 per cent growth in 2022. The largest contributors to the decline in electronic Nodx were ICs (semiconductors) that fell by 26.9 per cent, followed by 28.5 per cent drop in PCs (computers) and 21.1 per cent slide in disk media products.

Petrochemicals Nodx fell by 20.1 per cent.

Total merchandise trade - which includes both oil and non-oil exports and imports - dropped by 11.7 per cent in 2023, versus the agency’s final projection of a 10 per cent decline, and a 17.7 per cent expansion in 2022.

Total merchandise trade reached $1.2 trillion in 2023, down from $1.4 trillion in 2022. Total exports fell by 10.1 per cent, while imports were down 13.4 per cent in 2023.

The decrease in total merchandise trade was driven by both oil and non-oil trade. Oil trade contracted by 16.3 per cent amid lower oil prices than a year ago, after the 47.5 per cent expansion in 2022. Non-oil trade slipped by 10.5 per cent in 2023, after the 11.9 per cent jump in 2022.