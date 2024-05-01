Inflation is stubborn. Is the federal budget deficit making it worse?

WASHINGTON – A crucial question is hanging over the American economy and the presidential election: Why are consumer prices still growing uncomfortably fast, even after a sustained campaign by the Federal Reserve to slow the economy by raising interest rates?

Economists and policy experts have offered several explanations. Some are essentially quirks of the current economic moment, such as a delayed, post-pandemic surge in the cost of home and car insurance. Others are long-running structural issues, such as a lack of affordable housing that has pushed up rents in big cities such as New York as would-be tenants compete for units.

But some economists, including top officials at the International Monetary Fund, said the federal government bore some of the blame because it had continued to pump large amounts of borrowed money into the economy at a time when the economy did not need a fiscal boost.

That borrowing is a result of a federal budget deficit that has been elevated by tax cuts and spending increases. It is helping to fuel demand for goods and services by channelling money to companies and people who then go out and spend it.

IMF officials warned that the deficit was also increasing prices. In a report this month, they wrote that although America’s recent economic performance was impressive, it was fuelled in part by a pace of borrowing “that is out of line with long-term fiscal sustainability”.

The IMF said US fiscal policies were adding about a half-percentage point to the national inflation rate and raising “short-term risks to the disinflation process” – essentially saying that the government was working at cross-purposes with the Fed.

Biden administration economists and some analysts on Wall Street reject that view. Administration officials said the analysis underlying the IMF’s claims was implausible. That’s in part because the report found that federal policy was adding just as much to inflation currently as it did two years ago, at a time when direct payments to consumers and other programmes from President Joe Biden’s 2021 stimulus Bill were increasing spending across the economy.

Administration officials pointed to other measures of fiscal policy, including a continuing analysis by the Brookings Institution in Washington, that suggested that government tax and spending policies were not significantly adding to economic growth or inflation now or in the recent past.

“I don’t think the recent inflation record supports an excessive demand story,” Mr Jared Bernstein, chair of the White House Council of Economic Advisers, said in an interview. “I think what we’ve seen is that as supply chains have unsnarled, demand in the job market has cooled somewhat. We’ve been able to maintain historically low unemployment while getting significant disinflation.”

Mr Bernstein added that although administration officials were careful not to comment on the central bank’s interest rate decisions, “our fiscal stance is not fighting the Fed”.

The debate is important for how the Fed, which bears primary responsibility for controlling price growth, sets policy in the months ahead.

Investors entered the year expecting Fed officials to cut interest rates several times, after price growth slowed rapidly in 2023 and began to approach the central bank’s target level of 2 per cent per year. They have revised those forecasts as new data shows that progress stalling out and, by many measures, beginning to reverse.

How policymakers view the interplay between deficits and inflation could also shape decisions by the next president and Congress. If re-elected, Mr Biden said he would seek to reduce deficits by about US$3 trillion (S$4.1 trillion) over a decade, primarily by raising taxes on high earners and corporations. His Republican opponent, former president Donald Trump, has repeated his past – and unfulfilled – promises to eliminate the national debt, while also pushing for an extension of his 2017 tax cuts that could add trillions to deficits.

Both presidents’ policies, along with decisions by presidents before them, have contributed to the nation’s current fiscal imbalance. The deficit spiked when Trump and Mr Biden signed relief Bills for people and businesses amid the pandemic. It fell in the 2022 fiscal year, but effectively doubled last year.

The deficit is now larger, as a share of the economy, than is historically normal for this point in an economic recovery – when unemployment is low and economic growth remains strong.