Takeaways from star CEOs’ shareholder letters: Food for thought on inflation, retirement, markets

Q: What are chief executives and top investors saying about the economy and important business issues?

A: Annual shareholder letters from famous faces in investing and finance are keenly anticipated at the start of the year. Among them, JPMorgan Chase chief executive Jamie Dimon sent out his annual shareholder letter earlier in April. BlackRock CEO and co-founder Larry Fink also issued his recently. These may not provide any investing tips per se, but it can be instructive to see what these respected financial figures are saying about the economy, investments, markets and retirement.