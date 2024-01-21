Germany, once a powerhouse, is at an economic ‘standstill’

BERLIN – Germany started the year with Berlin’s streets choked with tractors and farmers blaring horns in furious protest at proposed budget cuts. Then train engineers walked off the job to demand better pay, stranding commuters and carloads of freight and leaving the country angry and gridlocked.

The same could be said for the state of the German economy. In 2023 it contracted 0.3 per cent, official figures showed last week, making it not only the largest economy but also the slowest growing among the 20 countries using the euro. Industrial production has fallen five months in a row.

“The economy is at a standstill in Germany,” said Federation of German Industries president Siegfried Russwurm. “We don’t see any chance of a rapid recovery in 2024.”

Since it was rebuilt after World War II, Germany has been Europe’s main driver of economic growth, becoming an industrial powerhouse known for vast factories and fine-tuned engineering.

But now its automakers must compete with relatively cheap electric cars from China, and it vies with the United States to attract tech giants. There is a growing realisation that Germany has not been successful in updating its industry with sufficient flexibility and digital know-how to remain competitive.

As the economy sputtered in 2023, the government was nearly paralysed by bickering among members of the three parties that make up Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s ruling coalition. Then came a budget crisis in November, causing the government’s popularity to plunge in polls.

Many of those disputes were over how to fill a €17 billion (S$24.8 billion) gap in the budget after the country’s highest court in November threw out the previous spending plan. That decision was driven by the country’s so-called debt brake, a law enshrined in its Constitution to keep public deficits low.

But geopolitical crises and new industrial rivalries in China and the US have weakened demand for German-made products abroad. Germany grew rich in recent decades by selling its goods to the world, racking up a trade surplus that strained ties with the US under president Donald Trump.

The restrictions on borrowing are preventing the government from making badly needed investments in public infrastructure, from schools and public administration to railways and energy networks.

“Writing that into the Constitution gave it the binding effect that was intended at the time”, when debt soared after reunification with East Germany and spending rose after the financial crisis in 2008, Ms Monika Schnitzer, a government adviser, told the Hessischer Rundfunk podcast. “But nobody thought it through to the end about what it could mean in a serious crisis, that there is not enough room to manoeuvre.”

Ms Schnitzer, who heads the German Council of Economic Experts, is among the economists urging lawmakers to adjust the mechanism. But that would mean changing the Constitution, which requires a two-thirds majority in Parliament, implying a level of cooperation between the opposition and the government that is unthinkable in the current political environment.

That means, for 2024 and 2025, Germans will instead find themselves faced with cuts on government spending, affecting a raft of subsidies to farmers and filmmakers alike. Travellers will face a new tax on airline tickets. Incentives for solar power and electric vehicles will be curtailed. Money to improve rail links will also be cut.

Economists have warned that taking a red pen to spending instead of raising taxes – a move vehemently opposed by the fiscally libertarian Free Democrats, the smallest party in Mr Scholz’s coalition but the one that controls the Finance Ministry – will be a further drag on the economy.