Bosch plans to cut 1,200 jobs in software division by end 2026

The employees of the affected division had been informed on Jan 17 afternoon about the plans. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
44 sec ago
Published
45 sec ago

BERLIN - Automotive supplier Bosch wants to cut 1,200 jobs in its software development division by the end of 2026, a company spokesperson said on Jan 18, confirming a report in Handelsblatt daily.

The spokesperson said talks with employee representatives had yet to start, referring to the proposed job cuts as planned but not yet finalised.

The main reason given for the move, which sees 950 cuts in Germany alone, is the significantly slower-than-expected development of fully automated driving, Handelsblatt reported.

“A weak economy and high inflation, caused among other things by increased energy and commodity costs, are currently slowing down the transition,” the company said in a statement.

The employees of the affected division had been informed on Jan 17 afternoon about the plans, the spokesperson said. REUTERS

More On This Topic
Citi to cut 20 Asia-Pacific equity research jobs in global overhaul, source says
Google cuts 100 jobs at YouTube as CEO warns of more layoffs this year

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top