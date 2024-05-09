Bank of England holds rate at 16-year high, signals looming cut

LONDON – The Bank of England (BOE) on May 9 kept its main interest rate at a 16-year high, but hinted at a cut over the summer as British inflation cools further and Britain looks set to exit recession.

“We need to see more evidence that inflation will stay low before we can cut interest rates,” BOE governor Andrew Bailey said after the central bank left borrowing costs at 5.25 per cent, the highest level since 2008.

Signalling that a rate cut was on the horizon, two members of the bank’s nine-strong Monetary Policy Committee voted at the May meeting for interest rates to be cut by 0.25 percentage points.

The BOE maintained borrowing costs for a sixth meeting in a row, mirroring a wait-and-see approach by the US Federal Reserve and European Central Bank (ECB).

The May 9 decision came on the eve of official data expected to show that the British economy has exited a mild recession ahead of a general election due in 2024.

The BOE on May 9 voiced confidence that the British economy had grown in the first quarter, which would signal the end of a short-lived recession.

Rate cut looms

“The bank is still on track for summer easing,” KPMG UK chief economist Yael Selfin said following the rate decision.

The annual inflation fell less than expected in March – the last official reading – to 3.2 per cent.

This is well down compared with late 2022, when the rate reached a four-decade high above 11 per cent as energy and food prices soared following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

However, the inflation rate remains above the BOE’s 2 per cent target, prolonging a cost-of-living crisis.

“We’ve had encouraging news on inflation and we think it will fall close to our 2 per cent target in the next couple of months,” Mr Bailey said May 9.

“I’m optimistic that things are moving in the right direction.”

Later addressing journalists, Mr Bailey said that in order for inflation to stay around the target, the BOE would “likely... need to cut bank rate over the coming quarters”.

Ms Susannah Streeter, head of money and markets at Hargreaves Lansdown, concluded that while “a June rate cut can’t now be ruled out... August remains more probable”.

She noted that “even though inflation is soon expected to reach the target... the bank is expecting that it will creep back up again to around 2.5 per cent later (in 2024)”.