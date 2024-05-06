Fed remains on easing mode, but no rate cuts until data is supportive

SINGAPORE – Last week, Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell indicated that after a series of disappointing inflation data, the US central bank is unlikely to cut rates by June. At the same time, he remains convinced that deflationary pressures are still in play, and has no intention of hiking rates.
In short, the Fed funds rate could stay unchanged at 5.25 per cent to 5.5 per cent for the foreseeable future. How the highest rates in 23 years prevailing through much of the second half of 2024 will impact future corporate earnings and consumer spending remains to be seen.
Markets are now caught between hope and fear: fear about the impact of higher-for-longer rates and hope for a rate cut later in 2024.
This was reflected on Wall Street, where after surging some 500 points on May 2 following Mr Powell’s remarks suggesting that there would be no more rate hikes, the Dow Jones Industrials gave up almost all of it by the end of the session. For the week, the marquee index gained 1.14 per cent to 38,675.68 points.
The S&P 500, which has had a volatile few weeks amid concerns of another rate hike, managed to eke out a 0.55 per cent weekly gain to 5,127.79 points, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq rose 1.43 per cent for the week to 16,156.33 points.
In Singapore, the Straits Times Index ended barely unchanged at 3,292.93 points ahead of the release of key labour data in the US. Jardine Matheson was the biggest index gainer, while Seatrium topped the volumes list.
Markets will watch data flows, especially jobs numbers, to glean the Fed’s next move.
On that front, US job growth slowed more than expected in April and annual wage gains cooled.
Non-farm payrolls (NFP) increased by 175,000 jobs in April, compared with estimates of 240,000. Data for March was revised up to show payrolls rising by 315,000 jobs instead of 303,000 as previously reported. Unemployment rose to 3.9 per cent from 3.8 per cent.
Still, these numbers will not be enough to prompt rate cuts just yet.
Over the past four months, market consensus on rates has shifted dramatically. In January and February, expectations were for at least four rate cuts, starting in June. By late March, most market experts were projecting at most two rate cuts in 2024.
But as some analysts note, traders appear to be placing massive bets on minor fluctuations in decimal points of inflation numbers, leading to huge swings in rate-cut expectations. This is the result of huge risk-taking by funds essentially engaging in a very high-stakes speculative game of poker, betting large on how policymakers will interpret and react to economic data, down to the smallest details.
Despite Mr Powell’s best attempt to seem positive, the Fed’s last-mile attempt to bring inflation down to its target range is becoming increasingly challenging.
Headline personal consumption inflation has risen to 2.7 per cent in March, from 2.5 per cent in February, while core personal consumption expenditure remains unchanged at 2.8 per cent, above the Fed’s 2 per cent target.
While part of this is due to global supply chain bottlenecks, much of the blame should also go to the huge fiscal stimulus and debt taken on by the Biden administration.
Leading economists point out that stimulus generated by the fiscal expansion is overwhelming the restrictive effects of the Fed’s monetary tightening. The bigger the fiscal side grows, the less effective monetary policy becomes.
So what next?
One of the key data points that the Fed is watching closely is the US jobs markets, particularly the NFP data, which remains extremely robust.
But some economists express scepticism about the accuracy of the jobs data, noting there is a dissonance between household surveys and the establishment surveys on employment data.
While the establishment survey tallies job creation, the household survey accounts for individuals employed, but fails to capture those juggling multiple jobs. The surge in part-time employment juxtaposed with a decline in full-time positions underscores this discrepancy. The deceleration in average hourly earnings growth corroborates the hypothesis that part-time employment is a predominant factor.
If so, indicators such as the Institute of Supply Management employment indices and the National Federation of Independent Business hiring index show a less buoyant employment landscape, fuelling doubts about the accuracy of the NFP data that the Fed depends so heavily on.
The general consensus is that the Fed will cut rates by up to two times in 2024. According to CME FedWatch, there is currently a 42 per cent probability of a rate cut in September.
UOB’s macroeconomics team sees one 25-basis points cut in September and another similar cut in December. But it was quick to add that the risk is tilted towards the rate cuts being delayed to 2025.
“In the rate space, our base case for US rate cuts continues to be pushed back, and the consensus narrative is moving in the direction of rate cuts in 2024 being optional,” said the team headed by chief market strategist Heng Koon How.
“A more hawkish Fed guidance or a more aggressive term premium repricing could catalyse the next leg higher in rates. Since we retain an easing policy framework, our directional outlook for the rest of the curve is pointed lower, albeit at a shallower incline compared with before.”
While a lot of focus has been on US-centric data, one factor that could impact inflation is a sudden jump in fuel costs if events in the Middle East spin out of control. Meanwhile, the cost of shipping goods between Asia and Europe is rising as vessels avoid the Suez Canal.
There are many factors in play, but at the end of the day it is about conviction and the recognition of new realities. Do central banks believe that inflation is trending down over the medium to longer term? Would it be realistic to peg target inflation higher than 2 per cent, given the global realities such as supply chain instability?
There is no denying that the Fed has effectively managed to bring the pace of inflation down over the past few quarters, and the current macro backdrop supports the case to ease financial conditions.
Meanwhile, corporate earnings so far have not disappointed, and the tech rally remains very much in play.
Data from financial data services company Fundstat showed that since 1950, the S&P 500 has generated median returns of 1.1 per cent in May, compared with 0.4 per cent returns in April. If history is any guide, markets are on course for a May rally, led largely by artificial intelligence hype and tech stocks.
A Wall Street rally can spur similar pickups in other global markets.
Strategists here reckon that Singapore investors should also look at thematic plays.
Mr Thilan Wickramasinghe, head of research at Maybank, points to the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (SEZ) as a thematic roll-out in the coming years.
“We think the Johor-Singapore SEZ has the potential to be a synergy multiplier,” he said.
“There are already deep-rooted economic and historic ties between Singapore and Johor. With clear policy execution, the SEZ could enable the leverage of Singapore’s world-class financial centre and logistics capabilities with Johor’s competitive access to land, labour and renewable energy. This can have a wide-ranging positive impact on broad sectors and stocks.”
Analysts see several Singapore companies poised to benefit from the SEZ build-up: Frasers Commercial Trust, Frencken, Genting Singapore, OCBC Bank, Centurion, Thomson Medical and Frasers Hospitality.
On the Malaysian side, Bursa-listed Axis Reit, CIMB Group, Itmax, Solarvest, SP Setia and Telekom Malaysia are seen as some leading beneficiaries.
This week will see some Fed-speak as various Fed governors address audiences across the country. Initial jobless claims, consumer credit and wholesale data will also be released in the US.