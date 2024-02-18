Economists applaud Spore’s 2024 Budget, but some concerned about sustainability of cash handouts

SINGAPORE - Budget 2024 is an impressive attempt by the Government to gear up businesses and individuals for an economy that may gradually change beyond recognition because of developments such as artificial intelligence (AI), climate change and population ageing, said panellists at a discussion on Feb 17 organised by the Economic Society of Singapore (ESS).

Some of the economists, however, expressed concerns about the sustainability of the effort – bunched together with large cash handouts for various sections of the society – amid what they perceived as a lack of information about the source of Singapore’s fiscal strength.

While questions were also raised about the effectiveness of a plethora of support packages in the Budget, most of which have been up and running for years, the consensus was that thanks to some of those handouts and schemes, Singapore has been able to uplift the standard of living of its citizens and the economy is still an attractive destination of investment.

“The Budget is forward looking, yet takes care of the immediate needs. So I would say that it is a targeted Budget, yet inclusive,” said Dr Chia Ngee Choon, an associate professor of economics at the National University of Singapore at the discussion, which was held at Voco Orchard Singapore.

She said budgets in Singapore have always tended to target the growth of the economic pie and it had so far worked.

Dr Chia noted that in Budget 2011, then Finance Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam, who is now Singapore’s President, set a goal to raise the real income of all Singaporeans by 30 per cent in a decade. She said that target was almost achieved before the Covid-19 pandemic broke out in 2020.

However, she also noted that Singapore’s management of fiscal balance – the difference between revenues and expenditures – is unique as it does not follow standards set by global bodies such as the International Monetary Fund.

Dr Walter Theseira, an associate professor at the Singapore University of Social Sciences and a council member of ESS, said there is no doubt that Singapore has managed to fund its expenditures remarkably well.

He said that most of the social spending – that includes health, education and elderly care expenses – comes from a long list of endowment and trust funds established over the past several years that receive special transfers and top-ups annually.

“So my questions are: What is actually known about the use of the government pre-funding system for government programmes, and what are the implications of pre-funding for the reserves? And how would this affect our ability to analyse and understand what the Government is doing right?” he asked.

Also, the Government reports as expenditures the top-ups to all of these funds, but does not report in the Budget the drawdowns from these funds, he noted.

He asked the Government to provide more information on how it funds its expenditures.

Mr Manu Bhaskaran, chief executive and founding director of Centennial Asia Advisors, who is also the vice-president of ESS, questioned whether Singapore is saving enough.