DBS Q4 profit up 2% to $2.39 billion, proposes 1-for-10 bonus issue

SINGAPORE - DBS Group Holdings, the largest bank in South-east Asia by assets, reported on Feb 7 record earnings for 2023, with the board proposing a one-for-10 bonus issue.

Net profit rose 2 per cent year on year to $2.39 billion in the October to December quarter. This boosted full-year 2023 earnings by 26 per cent to $10.3 billion.

Analysts in a Bloomberg poll had projected net profit of around $2.4 billion for the fourth quarter, and $10.3 billion for the full year.

The board has proposed a final dividend of 54 cents per share for the fourth quarter, an increase of six cents from the previous payout.

This brings the ordinary dividend for 2023 to $1.92 per share, an increase of 42 cents from the previous year.

In addition, DBS’s board is proposing a 1-for-10 bonus issue, meaning one bonus share for every 10 held. The bonus shares will qualify for dividends, starting from the first-quarter 2024 interim dividend, and will increase the pace of capital returns to shareholders, the bank said.

Barring unforeseen circumstances, the annualised ordinary dividend going forward will be $2.16 per share over the enlarged share base, which represents a 24 per cent increase from $1.92 per share for financial year 2023.

Based on DBS’ closing price on Feb 6, the post-bonus annualised dividend yield would be 7.5 per cent.

Shares of DBS, the first local bank to post its fourth-quarter results, closed at $31.65 on Feb 6, down 20 cents or 0.6 per cent.