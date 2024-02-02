DBS announces new merged business group following banking veteran’s retirement

SINGAPORE - DBS Bank, Singapore and South-east Asia’s largest lender, said it will merge its equity capital markets, brokerage DBS Vickers and DBS Digital Exchange with its existing treasury markets business.

To take effect on March 1, the new merged group will be named global financial markets, the bank said on Feb 2.

The move means the current head of treasury markets, Mr Andrew Ng, will helm the new enlarged group as group head of global financial markets.

Mr Clifford Lee, who is now group head of fixed income, will step into the expanded role of head of investment banking, comprising debt and equity capital markets, as well as DBS Vickers.

Mr Lee will continue to report to Mr Ng.

DBS said Mr Art Karoonyavanich will remain as head of capital markets for Singapore but will now also oversee the region.

Mr Kenneth Tang will continue his role as group chief executive for DBS Vickers.

Both Mr Karoonyavanich and Mr Tang will report to Mr Lee.

The organisational changes come with the retirement of group head of capital markets Eng-Kwok Seat Moey, who is stepping down in March after 36 years with the bank.

Mrs Eng-Kwok joined DBS in 1998 when the bank acquired POSB and took over the role of group head of capital markets in 2014.

She led advisory and corporate finance, as well as the structuring and execution of all equity transactions, including corporate equity fund-raising and real estate investment trusts (Reits). The banking veteran also oversaw the securities business in Vickers Group.

DBS CEO Piyush Gupta thanked her for her contributions, saying: “DBS is synonymous with equity capital markets in Singapore, and much of this can be credited to Seat, who has been pivotal in pioneering many industry firsts. This includes the development of the Reits industry in Singapore and the region.”

He added that Mrs Eng-Kwok’s retirement created an opportunity to merge various businesses, which would pave the way for greater synergy.

In a statement, DBS said Mrs Eng-Kwok played an integral role in growing DBS’ capital markets franchise beyond Singapore through a number of regional landmark transactions.

“Under her leadership, DBS continues to lead the market not only in Singapore but also in Asia ex-Japan, consistently ranking at the top of regional, Singapore, Hong Kong and Indonesia league tables,” the bank said.