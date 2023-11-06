DBS Q3 profit up 16% to $2.59 billion; to pay dividend of 48 cents per share

SINGAPORE – DBS Group Holdings on Monday reported quarterly earnings that were driven by a record-high total income and boosted by the bank’s acquisition of Citi’s Taiwan consumer business.

The unit was consolidated on Aug 12 and made DBS the largest foreign bank in Taiwan by assets.

The net profit of Singapore and South-east Asia’s largest lender stood at $2.59 billion for the third quarter, up 16 per cent from a year ago.

Excluding one-time costs of $40 million from the integration of Citibank Taiwan, earnings rose 18 per cent to $2.63 billion, beating the $2.54 billion forecast by analysts in a Bloomberg poll.

The board declared a dividend of 48 cents a share for the third quarter, unchanged from the previous quarter.

Compared with record earnings in the previous quarter, net profit was 2 per cent lower as the higher income was offset by increased expenses and higher allowances prudently taken for exposure linked to a recent money laundering case here.

Major banks including DBS were creditors to investment companies linked to individuals arrested and charged in a major money laundering scandal involving over $2.8 billion of assets, including properties, luxury cars and cash.

DBS chief executive Piyush Gupta noted that the net interest margin (NIM) – a key gauge of a lender’s profitability – rose for the seventh consecutive quarter on the back of higher interest rates.

But while higher-for-longer rates support margins, there will be a likely trade-off with loan growth, he said in remarks posted in a bourse filing.

Higher interest rates have weighed on customers’ appetite for loans, which at DBS grew just 1 per cent or $5 billion in constant-currency terms from the previous quarter to $420 billion.

This came even as NIM of 2.82 per cent was stable from the previous quarter and expanded 52 basis points from a year ago.

Mr Gupta added that there is uncertainty from macroeconomic slowdown and geopolitical risks, but he expects that net profit in 2024 will be maintained at this year’s record level.

A bright spot is the momentum in fee income, which will likely be sustained by wealth management and cards, he said.

The Citi Taiwan integration will also help, with DBS noting that the business has boosted its credit card accounts in Taiwan by five-fold to over 3 million, and tripled investment assets under management to more than $12 billion.