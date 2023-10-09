Singapore banks sharpen scrutiny after $2.8 billion money laundering scandal: Sources

SINGAPORE - Banks in Singapore are taking longer than usual to perform due diligence on clients and closing accounts in some cases, sources said, as procedures tighten after the financial hub’s biggest money laundering scandal, which involved $2.8 billion in assets.

Banks such as OCBC, Citigroup and UOB are demanding more documents than usual in some cases to verify sources of wealth, two of the sources said.

Also, wait times for wealthy individuals opening bank accounts have risen significantly from the one to three months typical before the scandal, said the sources who spoke on condition of anonymity as the matter is sensitive.

In a statement, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) said financial firms must verify customers’ identities, establish the sources of wealth and funds of higher-risk clients, and keep track of transactions.

“These requirements are not new,” MAS said in response to a Reuters request for comment. “Given the attributes and size of their transactions, high-net-worth individuals are often subjected to more stringent checks by financial institutions.”

The changes in due diligence by banks come after police in August arrested and charged 10 foreigners, all from China, a big source of fund inflows, in Singapore’s most dramatic swoop of its kind.

The authorities have seized about $2.8 billion worth of assets, from luxury real estate and cryptocurrencies to gold bars, designer handbags and funds parked in banks such as Credit Suisse and Julius Baer.

One source, a wealth manager with a Singapore bank, said after the scandal that only “high-quality clients with good profiles and substantial assets under management” could expect to get a private banking account opened within three months.

A spokesman for Singapore’s second-biggest lender, OCBC, said the bank devoted “significant” resources to continuously strengthen controls, and worked closely with regulators and peers to guard against illicit activities.

Citi said: “We are committed to the fight against money laundering and ensuring the highest standard of governance and controls.

“We have been working with the authorities to strengthen and protect the integrity of the financial system.”

In a statement, UOB said it was vigilant against risks from money laundering or terrorism financing, and ensured robust checks were part of its due diligence checks, making use of data analytics and technology solutions.

Credit Suisse and Julius Baer declined to comment.