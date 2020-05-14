DBS commits to hiring more than 2,000 people in 2020

SINGAPORE - DBS has committed to hiring around 2,000 people here this year despite the economic downturn caused by the pandemic.

It also noted on Thursday (May 14) that there will be no lay-offs among its 12,000-strong workforce here and that all staff, including those unable to work because of circuit breaker restrictions or branch closures, remain on full pay.

Chief executive Piyush Gupta said: "As a key employer in Singapore, it seemed right to us to continue to create job opportunities where we can, so as to help more people tide through this difficult period.

"In particular, we want to do our part to avoid having a 'lost' generation of young graduates in Singapore whose career prospects are jeopardised because they are unable to find jobs due to the pandemic."

DBS has already hired 500 new staff members to fill existing roles since February, with a further 500 to be taken on.

The other 1,000 or so hires are for new roles, including apprenticeships, graduate slots and specialised positions for experienced professionals.

The bank's programmes aimed at fresh or upcoming graduates, postgraduates and those with less than two years' working experience will take on about 200 of these new hires.

A further 500 students from universities, polytechnics, the Institute of Technical Education or other private institutions will be hired for six- to 12-month apprenticeships with the possibility of landing a permanent position.

This is part of DBS' participation in the SGUnited Traineeships Programme being run in partnership with the Government.

The remaining 360-odd new roles will be for seasoned professionals to support the bank's digitalisation efforts.

One new hire is former system analyst Dawn Lum, who spent 14 years in the telecommunications industry but is now a trainee at DBS.

Ms Lum, 41, said: "This gives me a credible foundation for launching a career as a technologist in the banking and finance sector."

In addition to the 2,000 new hires, DBS expects to offer 400 or so internships this year under existing programmes