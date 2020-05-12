Circuit breaker measures have shown promise, could be further eased on June 1

SINGAPORE - Singapore's circuit breaker measures have "shown promise" in bringing down the number of coronavirus cases in the local community, and the country is on track to further ease these restrictions on June 1, said Health Minister Gan Kim Yong on Tuesday (May 12).

He added that the first step of easing will focus on essential services, with more details to be announced next week.

"We don't expect that by June 1 we'll open everything, and everything goes back to normal, we begin to celebrate and have parties," Mr Gan said. "We need to do so in a very calibrated, careful way."

Added Associate Professor Kenneth Mak, the Health Ministry's director of medical services: "If we have a big surge of cases after the first opening, then of course the progress will have to be slowed down, and it may become necessary for us to reintroduce some of the circuit breaker measures to keep the numbers low."

National Development Minister Lawrence Wong, who co-chairs the multi-ministry Covid-19 taskf orce with Mr Gan, said Singapore is drawing up a roadmap and will take a step-by-step approach once the circuit breaker ends.

The Government will monitor the situation once safe distancing measures are rolled back, and take further steps if numbers do not spike, he told reporters at a virtual press conference.

For instance, it is studying whether or not to allow immediate family members living in different households to visit one another.

"We recognise that many people would like to visit their family members... I think many want to be physically connected again and we understand the desire to do so," he said.

"But we have to be quite cautious in moving on such a measure, particularly when it comes to the elderly. We all know they're vulnerable, and if they were to catch the virus the disease is potentially lethal for them."

He added that the Government will make an announcement on this when it is ready.