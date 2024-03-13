Crypto exchange OKX gets in-principle nod from MAS for major payment institution licence

SINGAPORE - Global crypto exchange and Web3 technology company OKX has received an in-principle approval for its licence application to offer digital asset services here.

The company said on March 13 that it has received a preliminary nod from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) for its major payment institution licence application.

The approval paves the way for OKX to provide digital payment token and cross-border money transfer services in Singapore under the Payment Services Act.

It also sets the stage for the company to build an enhanced, locally-tailored suite of products and services for its users, said OKX in a statement on March 13.

Said OKX president Hong Fang: “The in-principle approval from MAS is not only a validation of our commitment to date, but also an exciting opportunity for us to continue as a responsible contributor to the Singapore crypto ecosystem.”

“By combining our global resources with our local knowledge and expertise, we intend to be a long-term participant that brings transparency and access to our customers, while upholding best practices in both regulated and innovation-driven industries,” she added.

OKX is currently available for users in Singapore via its website or the iOS or Google Play apps.