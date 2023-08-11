Country Garden’s billionaire chair bags big payouts as default for property giant looms

HONG KONG - Country Garden Holdings bond holders are setting their sights on the company’s billionaire chair Yang Huiyan to see if she will use her vast personal fortune to prevent what was once China’s biggest developer from defaulting.

Ms Yang, who the Bloomberg Billionaires Index estimates has a net worth of more than US$5 billion (S$6.7 billion), will get about US$28 million in dividends on Friday for her personal stake in the company’s services unit, according to Bloomberg calculations.

That is enough to cover the US$22.5 million bond payments Country Garden missed this week.

A foundation owned by her family could bag another US$35 million in cash payouts.

If she does use her own money to pay Country Garden’s debts, she would follow the lead of Mr Hui Ka Yan – founder of defaulted developer China Evergrande Group – who was pressured by creditors to dip into his pocket to back his company.

Country Garden, now China’s sixth-largest builder, said on Thursday it expects a first-half loss of up to US$7.6 billion.

Once seen by investors as a “model enterprise”, Country Garden will join a slew of defaulters such as Evergrande if it does not make the payments within a 30-day grace period.

Investors are already pricing in a likely default, with the company’s dollar bond maturing in 2026 trading at about 10 cents on the dollar.

Country Garden was downgraded three notches on Thursday by Moody’s Investors Service to Caa1 from B1.

Ms Yang has collected almost US$5 billion in dividends over time from two of the listed companies controlled by her – Country Garden, which started trading in Hong Kong in 2007, and property management firm Country Garden Services Holdings, trading since 2018, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

It is unknown how she has dealt with the proceeds to date.

Still, it could be a sizable pool as the company faces a 7.8 billion yuan (S$1.5 billion) payment wall in August.

“Over the past 12 months, Country Garden has shown higher willingness to pay compared with other privately-owned developers such as CIFI and Evergrande,” said Creditsights Singapore senior credit analyst Zerlina Zeng. “However, with contracted sales continuing to tumble, it is hard to say whether they will continue to use their own funds to keep the bond holders afloat.”

In a move that spooked the market, Ms Yang in July transferred a substantial part of her personal stake in Country Garden Services, which she also chairs, to a charity foundation controlled by her sister.

UBS Group analysts said the timing was “unusual”.

Days later, the property manager brought forward the payment date of its 2022 dividends and special dividends.

Country Garden Services, the unit paying the dividends, said the payout plan, approved in May, does not relate to any “third-party factor”, in a statement to Bloomberg News.

The services company said it brought forward the dividend payment date to Friday – from Aug 30 – because it has ample cash, and it hopes to alleviate concerns about its stability.

Fortune slumps

While the billionaire keeps getting dividends, her fortune has slumped 84 per cent since its peak as Country Garden falls deeper into a debt crisis.

She now has a net worth of US$5.5 billion, down US$28.6 billion from June 2021, according to Bloomberg’s wealth index.

If the fortunes of Evergrande’s Mr Hui are any guide, she may soon have to begin dipping into her assets.

Earlier this year, a group of creditors asked Mr Hui to inject at least US$2 billion of his personal wealth into Evergrande as a condition for agreeing to any proposal from the company, after he injected some US$1 billion into the firm in 2021.

Selling shares may help Country Garden raise cash in the short term, said Mr He Ruiying, a credit analyst at Lucror Analytics.

The company does not have a large amount of investment properties to sell, and its assets likely will not be attractive for fellow developers or other investors, Mr He said.

Other than the billions of dollars from dividends, the family still controls a US$2 billion stake in Country Garden, a US$1.2 billion stake in Country Garden Services and a US$20 million stake in US-listed Bright Scholar Education Holdings through a family trust.

Rapid rise