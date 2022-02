SINGAPORE - Singapore-based MVL, the blockchain start-up behind zero-commission ride hailing service Tada, has started a Series C funding exercise with an eye to raise more than US$100 million (S$134 million) as it prepares to launch an electric tuk-tuk business in the region, chief executive Kay Woo told The Straits Times.

The funding exercise is expected to conclude in the fourth quarter of this year, said Mr Woo.