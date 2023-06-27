Powering global growth: How S'pore firms can gain a foothold abroad

As Singapore firms navigate an increasingly complex world, internationalisation will be the differentiator for growth as companies are enabled to generate more sources of growth, strengthen supply chains and fortify resilience.

The 50-year-old, who heads global operations at EnterpriseSG, says: “We want firms to move out of their comfort zone and go to places where they can either gain first-mover advantages or secure a niche and make their mark.”

Take companies like kitchen appliances supplier Newmatic and energy infrastructure services company Rotary Engineering.

Newmatic has established itself in Kenya with seven showrooms. Rotary, on the other hand, has found success as a builder of storage tanks for the oil and gas sector in the Middle East.

The mission to internationalise is a personal one for Mr Tan, who started out as a trade policy officer with the then-International Enterprise (IE) Singapore and was later posted to Washington DC in 2001 to support efforts in the conclusion of the United States-Singapore Free Trade Agreement.

His posting to the US, which coincided with the Sept 11 attacks, was an eye-opening experience which reminded him of the importance of ensuring Singapore’s relevance to the world and not taking things for granted.

“Things don’t happen by chance. The same applies to my job. It’s about ensuring our economic security. Our companies need to internationalise to survive well,” says Mr Tan.

Diversifying across the world

A key strategy to achieving companies’ survival today is helping Singapore firms seek out opportunities worldwide, from the usual ports of call to those further afield.

Last year, the agency supported about 2,000 firms on their journey into new markets. While the top five destinations were familiar ones – China, Vietnam, Malaysia, Indonesia and the US – Mr Tan shares that non-traditional markets such as Kazakhstan and Kenya hold opportunities too. In fact, Newmatic is but one of a growing number of Singapore companies in Kenya.

“Our firms can indeed survive and thrive in markets outside of a seven-hour flight radius from Singapore,” Mr Tan says.