How S'pore firm survived a $135 million lesson in Saudi Arabia

Under normal circumstances, taking a massive loss on a project could lead to the swift demise of a company.

Fortunately, the business did not fold when bad management at one of its first joint venture partners in Saudi Arabia resulted in Rotary Engineering suffering a deficit of US$100 million (S$135 million) in 2009.

Instead, it completed the project professionally and handed it over on time, impressing the client and enhancing its reputation and standing in the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) industry.

While Mr Roger Chia called this incident a “big lesson learnt”, the chairman and managing director of Rotary Engineering also admitted: “Luckily, we survived that.

“You must know your partner well, or there'll be trouble. Now, we also make sure that we exercise more control in our partnerships. We try to do at least half of the work in each project ourselves, or 30 per cent at a minimum, so that we do not depend too much on others.”

Doing due diligence, setting out clear divisions of responsibilities, discussing likely issues and coming up with solutions is crucial in such partnerships, adds the 74-year-old.

Today, Rotary also owns equipment – including some specialised machinery that may be difficult to rent – and creates smaller firms for joint ventures to protect the parent company from problems. The company also chooses subcontractors itself and makes contingency plans before embarking on any project.

When Mr Chia first set up Rotary Engineering in 1972, it had just 12 staff and was only a subcontractor, offering electrical installation services to oil refineries and petrochemical plants in Singapore. Then, it charged about $5,000 for each project.