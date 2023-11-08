Seatrium Q3 net order book rises 150%, expects net loss for FY2023

SINGAPORE - Seatrium posted a net order book of $17.7 billion as at Sept 30, 148.9 per cent higher than the $7.1 billion it reported, as Sembcorp Marine, a year earlier.

Projects related to renewables and green solutions contributed to about 40 per cent of the net order book, said the offshore and marine group in a business update on Wednesday.

The order book includes new contract wins of $4.3 billion secured in the year, with 33 projects under execution till 2023.

Seatrium was rebranded from Sembcorp Marine in April 2023, after Sembcorp Marine combined with Keppel Offshore and Marine in February.

The group highlighted better operating cash flows for the three quarters, with a lower net gearing ratio of 0.15 times, compared with 0.17 times as at the end of June.

“Seatrium’s strong operational performance in the nine months of 2023 is driven by robust fundamentals for oil and gas, offshore renewables and other green solutions, on the back of the global energy transition and heightened energy security concerns.”

Despite operational and financial performance improving, the group noted that it expects to make a net loss for FY2023.

In July this year, it reported a deeper net loss of S$264.4 million for the half year ended June, mainly due to project costs and merger-related provisions.

Shares of Seatrium were down 1.8 per cent, or 0.2 cent, at $0.111 at 9.24am on Wednesday. THE BUSINESS TIMES