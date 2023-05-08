Seatrium, formerly Sembcorp Marine, wins $500m contract for offshore wind farm projects

SINGAPORE – Offshore and marine engineering company Seatrium, which was formerly known as Sembcorp Marine before its merger with Keppel Offshore and Marine, has secured a contract worth more than $500 million to develop platforms for two offshore wind farms located off the coast of Long Island in the United States.

As part of the contract, Seatrium’s wholly owned subsidiary Sembcorp Marine Offshore Platforms will be involved in activities that include the engineering and construction of two offshore substation platforms for the offshore wind farms.

Both wind farms, known as Empire Wind 1 and Empire Wind 2, are a joint venture between Norwegian state-owned energy company Equinor and oil giant BP.

Once the substation platforms are built, they will be operated by Equinor. The project will power more than one million homes in New York and is expected to be a major contributor in supporting the US’ energy transition goals for a low-carbon future, said Seatrium in a bourse filing on Friday.

Construction of the 810 megawatt platform at Empire Wind 1 is expected to begin in the fourth quarter of this year, and the 1,260 megawatt platform at Empire Wind 2 will likely begin construction in the second half of next year.

Construction will take place at Seatrium’s Singapore and Indonesia yards.

Seatrium will also be constructing a wind turbine installation vessel, based on a design jointly developed with Maersk Supply Service, that will be deployed at both wind farms.

