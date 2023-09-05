Sats appoints Temasek-backed farming startup Sustenir’s chairman Pier Sigismondi to board

SINGAPORE - Food solutions and gateway services group Sats on Tuesday announced that it has appointed Mr Pier Sigismondi as an independent non-executive director and a member of the company’s board Risk and Safety committee, with immediate effect.

Mr Sigismondi, 57, is currently the executive chairman of Sustenir Group, an urban farming startup backed by state investor Temasek. He began this role in August 2020.

In its filing to the Singapore bourse, Sats acknowledged that Sustenir may enter into transactions with Sats “from time to time”.

Mr Sigismondi will thus recuse himself from participating in all matters between Sats and Sustenir, or any of Sustenir’s competitors, Sats said.

He was the president and executive vice-president of Dole Sunshine Company from February 2019 to June 2023, where he spearheaded a “purpose-led transformation” over the course of four years.

Before that, he worked for a decade at Unilever. From 2009 to 2015, he was the chief supply chain officer of Unilever London. Thereafter, from 2016 to 2018, he was the executive vice-president and president for South-east Asia and Australasia region of Unilever Singapore.

Sats said that his diverse experience and background in food and beverage businesses will add value and synergy to its board and enhance the existing competencies and skills within the listco’s board.

Mr Sigismondi does not have any prior experience as a director of a stock listed on the Singapore Exchange, and will attend the prescribed training within a year of the date of his appointment, Sats added. THE BUSINESS TIMES