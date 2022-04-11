NutryFarm requests trading suspension pending review of ongoing concerns

SINGAPORE (THE BUSINESS TIMES) - NutryFarm International requested for a trading suspension on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) before the market opened on Monday (April 11), pending a review of ongoing concerns.

Shares of the mainboard-listed durian and health foods distributor last closed flat at 8.5 cents on April 4.

It requested for two trading halts last week.

The first one on April 5 was over an announcement that its subsidiary LottVision and its corporate secretarial services provider Lee & Lee had been issued letters of demand from its creditor Corpbond IV for NutryFarm to pay an outstanding sum of $3.9 million and US$271,849 (S$370,552) that were due March 31 this year.

This money is part of the principal amount of a loan, as well as the interests accrued, that NutryFarm took from Corpbond IV and Furong Investments on Oct 30, 2017.

The letter of demand to LottVision, which was issued on April 1, stated that Corpbond IV will take legal action against the company if it fails to pay the money it owes within 10 days from the date when the letter was issued.

As for the letter to Lee & Lee, it stated that CorpBond IV will declare the total debt amount to be immediately due if the outstanding amount is not paid within five days from when the letter was issued.

NutryFarm had said in the bourse filing then that it will be seeking legal advice on the issue and will take appropriate action.

After requesting to lift the trading halt after the market closed on April 5, the company requested for another halt the next day, pending confirmation on ongoing concerns from SGX queries.

NutryFarm was recently questioned over the appointment of its executive chairman Wu Yongqiang, who took on the role since March 8.

Mr Wu has been a substantial shareholder of NutryFarm since June 30, 2021, and he owns a 13.97 per cent stake in the durian and health foods distributor as at March 9, 2022.

SGX queried NutryFarm over the suitability of Mr Wu as a board director given his many ongoing lawsuits in China.

NutryFarm responded on March 14 that it is satisfied with Wu's character and integrity for him to be appointed as the company's new executive chairman, even though he is involved in 18 civil suits in China as they have assessed that these cases are commercial in nature.