Nutryfarm satisfied with new executive chairman despite 18 lawsuits against him

SINGAPORE (THE BUSINESS TIMES) - Nutryfarm International said it is satisfied with Wu Yongqiang’s character and integrity for him to be appointed as the company’s new executive chairman even though he is involved in 18 civil suits in China as they have assessed that these cases are commercial in nature.

The mainboard-listed durian and health foods distributor said in a filing on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) on Tuesday (March 15) that the company’s nominating committee have reviewed each of the civil suits, along with an opinion report from Guangdong Guanghe law firm, and have assessed that they do not involve fraud, dishonesty, misrepresentation, misconduct or mismanagement on the part of Mr Wu.

Nutryfarm also said that there is no potential conflict of interest between its business and KTL Global, a fresh vegetable and fruits distributor on whose board Mr Wu is serving as non-executive chairman.

It said that the businesses of both companies do not overlap.

The company’s filing is a response to queries from SGX after the announcement on March 9 of Mr Wu’s appointment.

Nutryfarm also said that Mr Wu has been a substantial shareholder of the company since June 30, 2021, and owns a 13.97 per cent stake in the durian and health foods distributor as at March 9, 2022.

SGX had also asked Nutryfarm’s nominating committee their assessment of Mr Wu’s role and accountability for the relevant debts in each of the 18 civil suits, and whether it affects his ability to meet the listing requirements relating to the character and integrity of directors, especially considering that he made the decision not to pay the debts owed in these civil suits.

Nutryfarm’s nominating committee said, in response to these queries, that Mr Wu has clarified that he genuinely believes that he is not at fault, and that there is no commercial ambiguity on whether he should assume partial or full liability even though the judgements of these cases have not been executed.

“Accordingly, he claims to have made contributions which he has deemed fair and equitable to the satisfaction of some of these judgements. As such, no further action has been taken by the creditors and/or the courts against him,” read the filing.

While Mr Wu had made these declarations, Nutryfarm’s nominating committee noted that they have obtained an undertaking from him, indicating that he has sufficient financial resources to satisfy any outstanding judgements which may be enforced against him, take all necessary steps to pay or satisfy these judgements or come to a settlement with creditors in the event they begin bankruptcy proceedings against him.

Mr Wu also pledged to resign from Nutryfarm’s board if he becomes a bankrupt or if any developments to these civil suits disqualify him or severely affect his ability to continue as a director.