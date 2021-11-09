Netflix to roll out TikTok-like short clip feature aimed at kids

LOS ANGELES (BLOOMBERG) - Netflix is rolling out a TikTok-like feature aimed at children, its latest bid to attract younger viewers to its platform and help them discover programming.

The Kids Clips feature, appearing on Netflix's iOS app, will show short videos from the company's existing library of children's programmes and movies. Netflix plans to add new clips daily based on its current and future offerings.

The video streaming giant is experimenting with new features that can expose customers to more titles in its catalogue. The move is also an attempt to reach the kind of viewers who might normally watch TikTok or short clips on YouTube.

The effort, which Netflix referred to as a test, builds on an earlier feature called Fast Laughs that spotlights comedy clips. It launched earlier this year. Netflix also has created rankings of its most popular titles, giving users another way to find shows they might like.

The children's feed will resemble Fast Laughs, but the videos will be viewed horizontally - as opposed to vertically - and will take over the entire screen. Kids will only be able to watch 10 to 20 clips at a time.

The feature will begin rolling out this week in the United States and Spanish-speaking countries in Latin America, as well as markets such as Canada, Australia and Ireland. Netflix confirmed the launch of the new feature after its presence was discovered in hidden code by iOS developer Steve Moser and shared with Bloomberg News.