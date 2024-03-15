Make it part of company culture to support women in the workplace, Indranee urges employers

SINGAPORE - More accommodating and flexible workplace practices, as well as a culture of sharing parental responsibilities, will help to support women in the workforce, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office Indranee Rajah on March 15.

She added that organisation leaders have to set the tone in establishing a culture of mutual respect and empathy, and where meeting work-life needs is also part of company culture.

“This includes putting in place fair and merit-based appraisals. It is also important to create a supportive workplace environment,” she said.

Ms Indranee was speaking at an event to commemorate International Women’s Day, organised by DBS Bank and SG Her Empowerment, an independent non-profit organisation that aims to empower girls and women.

In her opening address, she listed some of the measures companies can take to support women in the workplace.

For instance, flexible work arrangements can help support employees in balancing their work and family commitments, she said.

She added that the tripartite guidelines on how to navigate requests for flexible work arrangements, which will be launched in 2024, can help to facilitate such discussions.

Firms can also enable greater shared parental responsibility by supporting men in their role as husbands and fathers, Ms Indranee said.

More paternity leave will be made mandatory in the future, she added. Paid paternity leave was increased to four weeks, up from two weeks, for working fathers of Singaporean children born on or after Jan 1, 2024. This increased leave is currently voluntary.

“Our current take-up rate for paternity leave is only just over 50 per cent. There is room to improve the take-up and utilisation,” Ms Indranee said.

“We are going to mandate the additional paternity leave as soon as possible. We are also actively exploring how to increase paid parental leave, and will work closely with tripartite partners to take into account the workplace adjustments that may be required to cover for employees’ extended absences.”

Companies can also be more understanding and supportive when employees have to go for fertility treatments, she added.

“This can be emotionally quite exhausting. I think for the women who go for fertility treatments, it helps if the husband can be there with them, but not all employers understand that,” she said.