LHN unit bags tender for former Bukit Timah Fire Station site

SINGAPORE – LHN Group on April 9 said its unit, LHN Facilities Management, has been awarded the tender for a state property in Upper Bukit Timah Road.

Beyond rejuvenating the site, LHN said it is looking to turn the existing compound – located at 260 Upper Bukit Timah Road, or the former Bukit Timah Fire Station – into a “vibrant mixed-use development” that will feature co-living spaces and a variety of community-centric offerings.

The site will also house LHN’s residential co-living space concept Coliwoo as part of the group’s expansion plan in the co-living business, the group said in a media release. The tender was evaluated based on a set of price and quality criteria.

In August 2023, the Singapore Land Authority and Urban Redevelopment Authority called a new tender to turn the 0.86ha site into a community node, after the consortium that was awarded the project pulled out in 2022.

The co-living serviced apartments operated by Coliwoo and the shared public spaces are expected to open in the first half of 2025.

LHN said the site is planned as a community node along the Rail Corridor and a gateway for visitors to explore the surrounding heritage and nature attractions.

The group said it intends to spruce up the existing structure of the buildings without major redevelopment works, and in accordance with the prevailing guidelines.

Landscaping will also be improved to increase green coverage and create a pleasant environment for visitors and residents. This approach has been practised in LHN’s previous refurbishment projects, allowing the group to efficiently utilise spaces while minimising disamenities during the upgrading process.

LHN also said it will bring on board a “diverse range of amenities offered by a well-curated pool of sub-tenants”.

Such facilities and activities include a gym, pet-friendly spaces, bike rental facilities, community gardens, swimming classes, workshops and more. Minimarts and affordable food and beverage options will also be made available within the premises for added convenience.

The company will incorporate environmentally friendly features throughout the premises, including renewable solar energy systems, water and energy conservation fittings, and low-carbon mobility initiatives such as bicycle facilities and electric vehicle fast-charging points

“Being awarded the tender at 260 Upper Bukit Timah Road is an excellent opportunity for us to materialise our vision of building a sustainable close-knit community,” said LHN executive chairman Kelvin Lim.

“With our extensive experience in space optimisation, building restoration and co-living space operations, we are confident that our plans for the premises will not only revitalise the premises itself, but also benefit the wider neighbourhood,” he added.

Shares of LHN ended flat on April 9 at 34 cents on a cum-dividend basis. THE BUSINESS TIMES