Keppel Infrastructure Trust targets trebling of portfolio to $18b over next decade

SINGAPORE - Keppel Infrastructure Trust (KIT) has expanded its portfolio under the watch of Jopy Chiang, who assumed the role of chief executive at KIT's trustee-manager just over a year ago.

The trust has secured interests in a pipeline of wind assets in Europe, on top of venturing into Saudi Arabia and South Korea - broadening its reach outside its existing markets of Singapore, Australia, New Zealand, and the Philippines.

It is also reshaping its strategy to ensure it can take advantage of new opportunities. In April, the trust reorganised its portfolio into three key business segments: energy transition, environmental services, and distribution and storage.

"KIT is transforming as a portfolio," said Mr Chiang. "We see a lot of strong momentum and opportunity in the decarbonisation megatrend globally… There was a repositioning of the trust to capitalise on a lot of the opportunities, and also to continue to grow on a new foundational footing."

In July, KIT marked its first move into the renewable energy sector and maiden acquisition in Europe with a proposal to invest in wind farms alongside Keppel Corporation. The two companies have formed a joint venture to invest 160 million euros (S$226 million) in Wind Fund I. The latter will, in turn, co-invest in a diversified portfolio of wind projects across Norway, Sweden and the United Kingdom. KIT's investment will come to 131.2 million euros.

This was followed, in August, by another joint investment to take a stake in a German offshore wind farm. KIT will pay 250.1 million euros for an effective stake of 20.5 per cent in the project.

Also in August, KIT announced its participation in a Keppel consortium to buy South Korean waste management company Eco Management Korea Holdings. The consideration for the deal is estimated at 626.1 billion won (S$666.1 million), of which KIT's share is 325.6 billion won.

With these three deals, Mr Chiang said KIT's assets under management (AUM) would rise 36 per cent to $6.1 billion. He aims to grow the trust's portfolio to S$18 billion within the next decade. Renewable energy investments are expected to make up 25 per cent of its "equity-adjusted AUM", up from the current 10 per cent.

Keeping house

Mr Chiang's appointment has coincided with KIT's first increase in its full year distribution per unit (DPU) since financial year (FY) 2016. For FY2021, KIT paid out 3.78 cents per unit - up from 3.72 cents in FY2020.

The trust also reported a 2.7 per cent year-on-year increase in its DPU for the first half of FY2022, despite a lower distributable income. This was due to "higher finance costs related to the issuance of new capital in the form of debt securities",Mr Chiang said.

He added that KIT is "quite comfortable" maintaining its growth in distributions, pointing to a US$250 million investment in Aramco Gas Pipelines Company this February that will contribute to income over the course of this year.

It has taken Mr Chiang a "fair bit" of housekeeping to get here. In particular, KIT put its embattled Australian subsea cable subsidiary Basslink under voluntary administration in November 2021.

What lessons have been learned? "With infrastructure, you cannot ignore the regulatory and political risks for investee companies," he said. "It behoves us as a manager to have boots on the ground, to have really strong oversight of our portfolio companies."