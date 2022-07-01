Keppel Infrastructure Trust to take 50% stake in owner of Marina East desalination plant

The Keppel Marina East Desalination Plant can produce 137,000 cubic m of fresh drinking water a day. PHOTO: KEPPEL CORPORATION
Sharanya Pillai
Updated
Published
27 min ago

SINGAPORE (THE BUSINESS TIMES) - Keppel Infrastructure Trust (KIT) has entered into a non-binding term sheet to purchase from its sponsor a 50 per cent stake in Marina East Water (MEW), which owns the Keppel Marina East Desalination Plant (KMEDP), for an enterprise value of about $355 million.

Post-transaction, KIT and its sponsor, Keppel Infrastructure Holdings, will each hold a 50 per cent joint controlling stake in MEW, the trust said on Thursday (June 30) in a bourse filing after trading hours. KIT will receive all of the economic interest from MEW.

KMEDP is Singapore's fourth desalination plant and the first and only large-scale, dual-mode plant here that can treat seawater or rainwater drawn from the Marina Reservoir. It can produce 137,000 cubic m of fresh drinking water a day.

The plant began commercial operations on June 29, 2020, and has a 25-year concession, from 2020 to 2045, under a design, build, own and operate arrangement with national water agency PUB.

Mr Jopy Chiang, chief executive of KIT's trustee-manager, said that the strategic addition of KMEDP to the portfolio is expected to support unit holders' overall distributable income per unit.

He said: "KMEDP is a stellar asset from our sponsor that will add to KIT's green credentials, reinforcing our commitment to invest in high-quality and energy-efficient assets.

"Besides being one of the key assets contributing to Singapore's water resilience, KMEDP has a long-term contract with a strong counterparty, which will improve KIT's cash flow visibility."

More On This Topic
PUB, Keppel Marina East desalination plant earn top honours at Global Water Awards
S'pore's 4th desalination plant, which can treat sea and reservoir water, officially opens

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top